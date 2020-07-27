Honestly, I would be more wary of ad-free "free" apps on Android. It's the old adage of "if you don't pay for it, you are the product" and all of those Play store licenses don't pay for themselves. And given the amount of data that can potentially be scraped by supposedly vetted apps...

For simple single use case app, maybe... but for things like email, there aren't a whole lot of what I would consider good options, but even some of the built-in options (ie. Gmail, Samsung Email etc) are still better than rando "free" apps.

Edit: Unless we are talking about apps made by developers with trustworthy FOSS commitments here, in which case different story