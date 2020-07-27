I am stuck between deciding on this device or throwing out another ~700 dollars and getting the OP8Pro

I see nothing here on the POCO and wonder if this is due to a passive lack of interest, an active dislike for the brand/device or something else

I guess the major retardant for me is the lack of custom ROM development on the POCO at present which I assume will change as time goes on and I am hesitant in purchasing a device with punch hole (OP8)

Has anyone else been considering the POCO and if so, why haven't you pulled the trigger yet?