Receiving only specific mail at night


#272968 28-Jul-2020 09:12
I have a strange problem. A company I work with sends out job offers to vendors (including myself) in the middle of the night, usually between 2 and 4 am, when I am asleep. By the time I wake up, someone else has already taken the job.


Normally at night, I set my (Android) phone to Do Not Disturb mode as I don't want all the incessant other notifications from mail, chats, apps, etc., that don't require urgent attention. 


What I want to do:
I want to get just one type of mail from one particular sender to get through Do Not Disturb mode, and nothing else, but Do Not Disturb mode only allows exceptions to be made for phone calls and texts, not particular apps including GMail or similar. 


My first thought would be to use my mail server to filter ONLY the mail I want to see to a different dedicated account, and to then send only this mail to a separate cheapy phone that only has a mail program installed, nothing more (no SIM card, no chat apps, no nothing), safe in the knowledge that if that cheapy phone wakes me up during the night, it is something I want to see, and nothing else.


I'm sure there is a more elegant solution to this than what I've outlined here. Does anyone have any other suggestions as to how other ways to solve my problem?


 

  #2529926 28-Jul-2020 09:29
My Android 7 has under Notifications, the option for apps to override Do Not Disturb: Priority Only

 

Could you forward these particular emails to a different email account, and have this account set up on a separate email application, that you can then set to override DND?

 

 



  #2529935 28-Jul-2020 09:39
GregV:

 

My Android 7 has under Notifications, the option for apps to override Do Not Disturb: Priority Only

 

Could you forward these particular emails to a different email account, and have this account set up on a separate email application, that you can then set to override DND?

 

 

When I started investigating this conundrum, I assumed that would be the case. I've already set up a different email application (BlueMail) but there doesn't seem to be any way of telling the phone to only let BlueMail notifications through. I'm on Android 10, which may work differently to what you have.

 
 
 
 


  #2529947 28-Jul-2020 10:05
Does this match with your Android version: Phone settings, Apps, BlueMail, Notifications, Notifications (again), Advanced, Override Do Not Disturb.

