Recently I had a fault with my Nokia 5.1 phone. Phone was repaired for a dead pixel issue.

So before I sent phone off, I did the usual factory reset to rule out a setting / software issue. Plus I didn't want my data left on it.

I had a 64gb micro SD card in it for photo storage and apps. Phone was setup with encryption option. All photos would have been backed up with google, but one thing I forgot to check before factory reset. Status of google photo backups, either way would only be a few photos missed.

I can't read card in my mac SD card slot or on a raspberry pi. Inserting in android results in Unsupported SD card and only options are to format...

Am I toast on this? Don't think I removed SD incorrectly, so assuming it is the encryption in relation to phone getting re flashed to stock. Thanks.