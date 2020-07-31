Hi Guys,

I had an interesting occurrence at work a colleague received his new phone Samsung A51 minus Charge Cord from IT Dept, not a problem I said as he needed it in a hurry just pop into PBTech and grab a replacement Type C cable he bought 2 one for the car once for normal charging.

Two days later I caught up with him and he said they didn't bloody work the phone would not charge, at this point I scratched my head and he showed me yes he was right two different cables connected to the Samsung charger not charging on the A51. So I swapped it out for my Note 8 it worked fine and tried on an A30 again charged fine.

Then I found my Original Samsung Cable and connected it to the charger and the A51 started charging ??.

Has Samsung started some kind of cable recognition requiring you to only by genuine cables ?? what are your thoughts.