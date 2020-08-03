Hi All,

I have purchased an A21 today and am having some issues with getting VoLTE enabled.

I have confirmed I have the latest Android Software updates, I am in 4G coverage area and showing 4G on the phone, and Spark confirm my sim is correctly setup.

There is no option at all in the settings to toggle on VoLTE

Can anyone shed any light as to what could be happening?

From the research I have done so far it could be something to do with the IMS registration status - which currently shows as Not Registered?

Cheers in advance