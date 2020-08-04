Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidGoogle Pixel 4a released


16175 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#273097 4-Aug-2020 10:31
Send private message

Review here (Verge), here (Android Authority).

 

Basic specs:

 

  • US$350 (which would be NZ$530 if converted directly)
  • Snapdragon 730G CPU
  • 6GM RAM (UFS 2.1 which is meant to be faster than MMC, but not quite flagship), 128GB storage
  • 3140mah battery
  • Display: 5.81-inch 1080 x 2340 OLED, 443 ppi with hole punch camera
  • USB-C, no wireless charging
  • Supports 4G but not 5G
  • Includes 18W USB power adapter and cable in box
  • Comes with Android 10, and will be among the first to upgrade versions and get updates. Not sure how long Pixel phones get Android updates for.
  • Appears to support band 28, so it should work in NZ

 

 

Some key areas

 

  • Performance: For me a key thing is the performance is about twice as fast as the Moto G8 plus (G8 benchmark, 4a benchmark). The G8 plus is fine, but chugs a bit occasionally.
  • The camera is apparently very good, not quite as fast as the "non-A" model but takes good photos. I'd wish for a wide angle lens as well, but at this price point it's expected.
  • All in all it looks really good for the price, with battery life likely to be fine for most people.
  • Screen is meant to be pretty good for the price. It's a touch smaller than most, which is a good thing IMHO.

Comparisons

 

  • I'd still really like the Xiaomi hardware with Android One and a hardware fingerprint reader rather than one behind the screen.
  • I reckon the iPhone SE is the best midrange phone around at the moment, with a very fast processor - it's almost good enough to change from Android to Apple. If it wasn't for having to find all new apps I'd have gotten one already. I'm really hoping an Android vendor comes out with something similar.
  • OnePlus Nord is getting a lot of hype at the moment. Apparently better performance, but costs $200 more

Create new topic
723 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2534315 4-Aug-2020 10:51
Send private message quote this post

Will be interesting how much it'll cost in NZ (guessing it's likely to sell directly via google in AU?).  Also has a headphone jack!

 

I had high hopes for the Nord, but the cameras seem like junk.

Create new topic




News »

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51

QNAP integrates Catalyst Cloud Object Storage into Hybrid Backup solution
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:40

Vector and AWS join forces to accelerate the future of energy
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:35

JBL launches new mobile earbuds and PC speakers
Posted 22-Jul-2020 16:04

Ingram Micro brings virtualisation intelligence to market
Posted 21-Jul-2020 13:25


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.