Review here (Verge), here (Android Authority).
Basic specs:
- US$350 (which would be NZ$530 if converted directly)
- Snapdragon 730G CPU
- 6GM RAM (UFS 2.1 which is meant to be faster than MMC, but not quite flagship), 128GB storage
- 3140mah battery
- Display: 5.81-inch 1080 x 2340 OLED, 443 ppi with hole punch camera
- USB-C, no wireless charging
- Supports 4G but not 5G
- Includes 18W USB power adapter and cable in box
- Comes with Android 10, and will be among the first to upgrade versions and get updates. Not sure how long Pixel phones get Android updates for.
- Appears to support band 28, so it should work in NZ
Some key areas
- Performance: For me a key thing is the performance is about twice as fast as the Moto G8 plus (G8 benchmark, 4a benchmark). The G8 plus is fine, but chugs a bit occasionally.
- The camera is apparently very good, not quite as fast as the "non-A" model but takes good photos. I'd wish for a wide angle lens as well, but at this price point it's expected.
- All in all it looks really good for the price, with battery life likely to be fine for most people.
- Screen is meant to be pretty good for the price. It's a touch smaller than most, which is a good thing IMHO.
Comparisons
- I'd still really like the Xiaomi hardware with Android One and a hardware fingerprint reader rather than one behind the screen.
- I reckon the iPhone SE is the best midrange phone around at the moment, with a very fast processor - it's almost good enough to change from Android to Apple. If it wasn't for having to find all new apps I'd have gotten one already. I'm really hoping an Android vendor comes out with something similar.
- OnePlus Nord is getting a lot of hype at the moment. Apparently better performance, but costs $200 more