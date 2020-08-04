Hi
Whats the best way (best app) to transfer txt messages to a new phone ?
A google search had alot of hits wanting to sell software to do it
Cheers
I've used https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.riteshsahu.SMSBackupRestore&hl=en successfully in the past.
Edit: Beaten to it. Great minds.
I've always found using the built in wizard on the new device reasonably good now...
Huawei / Oppo use PhoneClone
Samsung have their own.
Not often they don't put you through a wizard to migrate all that sort of stuff.
They just do a mass BT/local wifi xfer
What brand is the new phone? Both OPPO and Huawei have a "Phone Clone" app and you can easily select just SMS and have that copied over.
