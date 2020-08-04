Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2187 posts

Uber Geek


#273100 4-Aug-2020 11:15
Hi

 

Whats the best way (best app) to transfer txt messages to a new phone ?

 

A google search had alot of hits wanting to sell software to do it
Cheers

 

 

580 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2534434 4-Aug-2020 11:36
I've used SMS Backup and Restore in the past.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.riteshsahu.SMSBackupRestore

452 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2534438 4-Aug-2020 11:38
I've used https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.riteshsahu.SMSBackupRestore&hl=en successfully in the past.

 

 

 

Edit: Beaten to it. Great minds.

 
 
 
 


4031 posts

Uber Geek


  #2534446 4-Aug-2020 11:47
I've always found using the built in wizard on the new device reasonably good now...

 

Huawei / Oppo use PhoneClone

 

Samsung have their own. 

 

Not often they don't put you through a wizard to migrate all that sort of stuff.

 

 

 

They just do a mass BT/local wifi xfer

BDFL - Memuneh
67750 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2534489 4-Aug-2020 13:18
What brand is the new phone? Both OPPO and Huawei have a "Phone Clone" app and you can easily select just SMS and have that copied over.




 

 

