Normally my apps give me bongo for the notification and my incoming calls use my music choice. Last night that changed without me changing anything. Now my security camera is giving me the music ring tone and I can't find anywhere to change that. You used to be able to go into the apps and change the notification sounds but that option seems to have disappeared, there's not anything under the sounds part of the settings either. Anyone else having this problem? Last update was in January last year apparently. My build number is WAS-LX2 8.0.0.363(C706), android is version 8.0.0 and the phone hasn't been unlocked or whatever it's called.

Any thoughts?