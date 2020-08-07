Wife has iphone and wants wireless ear buds.
I'm willing to pay about $20US ...
Anyone tried any such gadgets from gear best that works well?
As in no cable at all?
Saw this the other day
https://www.androidcentral.com/best-true-wireless-headphones
There is also a thread about knock off Shure 215
CPU: Intel 3770k| RAM: F3-2400C10D-16GTX G.Skill Trident X |MB: Gigabyte Z77X-UD5H-WB | GFX: GV-N660OC-2GD gv-n660oc-2gd GeForce GTX 660 | Monitor: Qnix 27" 2560x1440
I would have extreme concerns about buds at that price, or even under $100. A malfunction could blow your eardrum or cause hearing loss and other horrible things.
I bought these for my BIL for Xmas
He was very happy with them.
NZ$ 26.61 23％ Off | NEW Original Xiaomi Redmi Airdots 2 TWS Bluetooth Earphone Stereo bass BT 5.0 Eeadphones With Mic Handsfree Earbuds AI Control
https://a.aliexpress.com/_dYl2cCA
My son has some Skull Candy ones that are adequate.
https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/skullcandy-jib-wireless-earbuds-black/R2620046.html#q=wireless+headphones&start=25&sz=24
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan is currently WFH.
Handsome Dan is perplexed...and a little stir crazy.
need to transfer money overseas? I use Transferwise
GSManiac:
I bought these for my BIL for Xmas
He was very happy with them.
NZ$ 26.61 23％ Off | NEW Original Xiaomi Redmi Airdots 2 TWS Bluetooth Earphone Stereo bass BT 5.0 Eeadphones With Mic Handsfree Earbuds AI Control
https://a.aliexpress.com/_dYl2cCA
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
Handsomedan:
My son has some Skull Candy ones that are adequate.
https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/skullcandy-jib-wireless-earbuds-black/R2620046.html#q=wireless+headphones&start=25&sz=24
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
mentalinc:
As in no cable at all?
Saw this the other day
https://www.androidcentral.com/best-true-wireless-headphones
There is also a thread about knock off Shure 215
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.