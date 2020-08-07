Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#273147 7-Aug-2020 10:17
Wife has iphone and wants wireless ear buds.

 

I'm willing to pay about $20US ...

 

Anyone tried any such gadgets from gear best that works well?

 

 




  #2536131 7-Aug-2020 10:20
As in no cable at all?

 

 

 

Saw this the other day

 

https://www.androidcentral.com/best-true-wireless-headphones

 

There is also a thread about knock off Shure 215




  #2536132 7-Aug-2020 10:22
I would have extreme concerns about buds at that price, or even under $100. A malfunction could blow your eardrum or cause hearing loss and other horrible things. 

 
 
 
 


  #2536133 7-Aug-2020 10:23
I bought these for my BIL for Xmas

 

 

 

He was very happy with them. 

 

NZ$ 26.61  23％ Off | NEW Original Xiaomi Redmi Airdots 2 TWS Bluetooth Earphone Stereo bass BT 5.0 Eeadphones With Mic Handsfree Earbuds AI Control
https://a.aliexpress.com/_dYl2cCA

  #2536159 7-Aug-2020 10:42
My son has some Skull Candy ones that are adequate. 

 

https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/skullcandy-jib-wireless-earbuds-black/R2620046.html#q=wireless+headphones&start=25&sz=24




  #2536163 7-Aug-2020 11:00
GSManiac:

I bought these for my BIL for Xmas


 


He was very happy with them. 


NZ$ 26.61  23％ Off | NEW Original Xiaomi Redmi Airdots 2 TWS Bluetooth Earphone Stereo bass BT 5.0 Eeadphones With Mic Handsfree Earbuds AI Control
https://a.aliexpress.com/_dYl2cCA



Thanks looks good




  #2536164 7-Aug-2020 11:02
Handsomedan:

My son has some Skull Candy ones that are adequate. 


https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/skullcandy-jib-wireless-earbuds-black/R2620046.html#q=wireless+headphones&start=25&sz=24



Thanks but the single review isn't very good. Though I like how it has control buttons.




  #2536167 7-Aug-2020 11:04
mentalinc:

As in no cable at all?


 


Saw this the other day


https://www.androidcentral.com/best-true-wireless-headphones


There is also a thread about knock off Shure 215



I think cable is good so the farm things don't fall off and disappear, and it allows for mic and control buttons.

But duration of use, easy to charge, and connects well with iPhone would be most important. I'd like to say sound quality but wife doesn't care one bit :(




