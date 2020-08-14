I have acquired a little X96 Android box with an extremely annoying splash screen. When it starts an mp4 file is played at full volume, before the system sees the volume control setting.

I want to disable this but there is no apparent way to do so. I can access the file with a root tool but I cannot alter the read only attributes or make any other changes. I also cannot root the device, which is running Android 7.1.2.

Does anyone know a clever fix for this? I don’t want to do anything fancy, just disable the damned start-up screen.