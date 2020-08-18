So back in March Xiaomi released one of the more powerful phones on the planet in the Black Shark 3, but more so the 3 Pro, which was a 1440P+ version of the 1080p+ version. A gaming oriented phone with nothing but high end specs. The new 3s has been launched in late July, has not arrived here just yet but specs and European pricing below.



Basic specs of all three and the difference in the new 3s screen

SD865 SOC

Liquid cooling

12GB Ram

5G

Wifi6

HDR10+

Amoled 6.7" 1080p 120hz, which is basically the difference over the original 3 model. Pro is 1440p 7.1" 90hz, 3 is 1080p 6.7" 90hz

Headphone socket 3.5mm

65w fast charge, 5000/4800mah batteries 100% in 38min

18w magnetic charging



The pro has physical Pop up gaming triggers.



IMO the audio quality is very good, something that you can hear at about 4:15 in the linked Walkthrough of the original BS3 model below.



Here is comparison of all 3.



https://www.gsmarena.com/compare.php3?&idPhone2=10109&idPhone3=10350&idPhone1=10110



With the Xiaomi 10 Ultra not being released out of China (which is a real shame), this kind of makes up for it. Its clear to see why Xiaomi are gaining ground fast and last year along with Real Me were the only 2 companies to increase sales volume.



Some prices

BS3 $999~

BS3 Pro $1600~

The BS3s has not been released here yet but RRP is $600EU, which on release of the 3 was the same price, so I think about $1100-1200 is likely going to be the price for the 120hz.



Personally Id love the Pro for the 7.1" 1440p+ screen, the battery, the 65w fast charge time, the Ram. But it is overtly gaming, like ROG for mobiles. The Liquid cooling seems to be doing its job from recent reviews I have read. But if thats not enough, there is a self powered cooling fans accessory for the range. Overal the phone has some weight to it, with things like liquid cooling, to be expected.



Given the price though the BS3 for $1k is incredible value for the specs.



If anyone owns one, would love your thoughts on it. Im unlikely to buy one but just trying to spread the news of interesting and powerful mobile computing :-) I did once own the Nokia N-Gage in the early naughties though haha https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/N-Gage_(device)



Walkthrough of the base 90hz model https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JuPrG4Dk0A



