Hi
Just wondering if anyone knows how to get 5Ghz hotspot mode working on the Samsun S10 with Spark?
Based on guides the settings seem to be hidden from the menu, but no idea what Spark would disable based on CSC codes...
thanks
mentalinc
have you checked it's not the phone's limitation? does it say anywhere you can hotpot with 5GHz?
Had a S10+ and now a work supplied Note 10 both having the same issue.
After some Googling, it appears to be a limitation on Exynos models, US SD versions don't appear to have the same problem.
I find this to be surprising given both are suppose to be flagship phones.