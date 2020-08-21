Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark Samsung S10 - no 5Ghz hotspot mode


#274418 21-Aug-2020 08:28
Hi

 

Just wondering if anyone knows how to get 5Ghz hotspot mode working on the Samsun S10 with Spark?

 

Based on guides the settings seem to be hidden from the menu, but no idea what Spark would disable based on CSC codes...

 

 

 

thanks

 

  #2546826 21-Aug-2020 09:15
have you checked it's not the phone's limitation? does it say anywhere you can hotpot with 5GHz?




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

  #2546836 21-Aug-2020 09:25
Had a S10+ and now a work supplied Note 10 both having the same issue.

 

After some Googling, it appears to be a limitation on Exynos models, US SD versions don't appear to have the same problem.

 

I find this to be surprising given both are suppose to be flagship phones.

