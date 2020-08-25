Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Buying a global Xiaomi 5g model, will sims 4g work?


Im looking at an imported Poco F2. It uses bands 78/79, so I do not expect it to work, although unsure about vodafone, but I think it will work in Europe where family is.

The whole 5g bands are confusing to me as this table lists Spark and Vodafone as band NR78 ?

Anyway, my main concern is, will a dual sim model still work in 4g mode? to be honest I dont use mobile data often, just to check emails, locations etc, I find 3g plenty fast enough for my needs and more often than not Im in range of a wifi spot, so it doesnt concern me if the 5g doesnt work, but just wanted to clarify N78 is listed as 3500mhz which I thought was what NZ is using?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_5G_NR_networks

 

 

 

 

Yes NZ is using N78

as with 4G CA, 5G activating correctly is very much dependant on the phone having the correct profiles on it.

 

 

 

Having the bands is only half of the problem unfortunately.




I bought a Poco F2 Pro a while back from PB Tech, everything seems to work as it should but I've no way of checking out the 5G, but 4G is fine.

 

 

