More info (Samsung NZ)
Anyone else eagerly awaiting the NZ release of this phone? I hope we get it on the same date as the international release (September 18th). Looking forward to upgrading from my first-gen Galaxy Fold.
More info (Samsung NZ)
Anyone else eagerly awaiting the NZ release of this phone? I hope we get it on the same date as the international release (September 18th). Looking forward to upgrading from my first-gen Galaxy Fold.
Social Bitcoin meetup every 2 weeks in Hamilton PM me for details
It's unfortunate there is no microSD slot otherwise it looks amazing!