I want to start an app (Google Fit) when a Bluetooth device connects (my bike helmet) to my phone.I have an app called AutomateIt that should do it but for some reason it just doesn't, the app never starts.

I looked at Tasker but that seems more complex so is anyone here familiar with AutomateIt that can assist me in getting it working or any suggestions on another approach?

Phone is a Samsung if that matters.

Thanks