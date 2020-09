Hi all,

Looking for cheapest viable phone to use while running. Needs to be able to run Spotify (so Android 4.1 or above), make calls. Sufficient storage for a a couple gigs worth of playlists. GPS/ability to run Strava would be useful but not essential. I'd be using standard wired headphones so would need a 3.5mm jack I guess.

If you could suggest best place to buy (Parallel Imported? PBTech?) that would be much appreciated too.

Thanks in advance.