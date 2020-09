The new mid-range OnePlus phones finally arrived in NZ with PB Tech, here in Onyx Gray and here in Blue Marble. Seems to only be in the 8/128 config but can't turn down that 2 year warranty.

I managed to pick mine up yesterday, and went for the latter colour. I'm enjoying mine so far. Very light, and performs very well for everyday tasks. Plus no curved screen. 😋

Thoughts?