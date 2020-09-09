Just got the notification this morning which is 1.7GB download.
Just wondering if anybody has done this yet and how did it go? I have a few strange things going in in Android 10 which hopefully this will fix (or break more stuff!)
Just got the notification this morning which is 1.7GB download.
Just wondering if anybody has done this yet and how did it go? I have a few strange things going in in Android 10 which hopefully this will fix (or break more stuff!)
Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD. https://www.airbnb.co.nz/rooms/32019730 Mention GZ to get a 10% discount
System One: Popcorn Hour A200, PS3 SuperSlim, NPVR and Plex Server running on Gigabyte Brix (Windows 10 Pro), Sony BDP-S390 BD player, Pioneer AVR, Raspberry Pi running Kodi and Plex, Panasonic 60" 3D plasma, Google Chromecast
System Two: Popcorn Hour A200 , Oppo BDP-80 BluRay Player with hardware mode to be region free, Vivitek HD1080P 1080P DLP projector with 100" screen, Denon AVRS730H 7.2 Channel Dolby Atmos/DTS-X AV Receiver, Samsung 4K player, Google Chromecast, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex