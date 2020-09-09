I've been using Google Pay on my Note 9 for about a year with no problems.

Last week it didn't work at my local New World. Didn't think much about it, and just used my normal CC.

Got home, took a closer look at GP settings: Saw my card wasn't set up anymore, so went thru set up again. ("Ahhhh..... that must be it")

Used it yesterday at my local Mobil station no problems. But this morning at New World Metro (Wgtn train station) is failed again.....

Anyone had this? How to trouble shoot? (I'm with ANZ - do I need to go to them?)

Cheers