Google Pay on Samsung Note 9


#275780 9-Sep-2020 10:38
I've been using Google Pay on my Note 9 for about a year with no problems.

 

Last week it didn't work at my local New World. Didn't think much about it, and just used my normal CC.

 

Got home, took a closer look at GP settings: Saw my card wasn't set up anymore, so went thru set up again. ("Ahhhh..... that must be it")

 

Used it yesterday at my local Mobil station no problems. But this morning at New World Metro (Wgtn train station) is failed again.....

 

 

 

Anyone had this? How to trouble shoot? (I'm with ANZ - do I need to go to them?)

 

 

 

Cheers

  #2560765 9-Sep-2020 10:46
No issues on mine.

 

Although everytime I open up the Google Pay app on my phone (via a search) it tells me the software is out of date. I can't find a way to update it. My phone's software is kept up to date so I am at a loss.

  #2560771 9-Sep-2020 10:49
my google pay just started declining my visa on my oneplus 8 pro. ive just added the card again but have yet to try it.

 
 
 
 


BDFL - Memuneh
  #2560773 9-Sep-2020 10:53
You left the most important bit: which bank is it? It's ANZ by any chance?




 

 

/dev/null
  #2560780 9-Sep-2020 10:54
Known problem with ANZ currently affecting some merchants with Google Pay.

 

Assuming everything goes smoothly, a release is going in overnight to fix this issue.




  #2560783 9-Sep-2020 10:56
freitasm:

 

You left the most important bit: which bank is it? It's ANZ by any chance?

 

 

 

 

Ummmm... "(I'm with ANZ - do I need to go to them?)" :)



  #2560786 9-Sep-2020 10:57
michaelmurfy:

 

Known problem with ANZ currently affecting some merchants with Google Pay.

 

Assuming everything goes smoothly, a release is going in overnight to fix this issue.

 

 

Interesting.... nice to know.

 

Wait and see, I guess

