Just posting here to see if anyone else has similar issues, or is my Pixel 2 reaching the end of its lifecycle.



When opening the NZ Covid Tracer app to scan QR codes, the camera doesn't switch on, it just shows a white screen where the camera image would be.

The app worked perfectly fine up until 2 days ago, and now doesn't seem to access the camera.



I'm also noticing the camera app itself and other apps (Snapchat) sporadically close when trying to load the rear camera.



Could it be a software issue since it suddenly started happening? Or something mechanical?



I have restarted my phone, also tried to force close the apps.

This morning I upgraded to Android 11 hoping this would fix some bug, but still the same thing.