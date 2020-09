Got this notification on my phone (today) and wifey's the other night to enable 'chat features'. Seems RCS is rolling out here in NZ? She's on 2deg and I'm on VF. Not that we SMS each other much, but it's cool to see/have the same features like whatsapp/FB messenger such as delivery status and message reactions.

A little late to the party (considering how little I use SMS) but nice to have I suppose!