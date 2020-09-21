Replacing a 2 year old phone in the family, OLED screen preferred but negotiable, reasonable battery ie 3800mah, 6GB ram, reasonable SoC power but not class leading, decent camera ie imx686 or maybe one of the Samsung 5 bright sensors like Xiaomi uses. The models using a 5mp Macro prefered over the 2mp, sensor dependant.



Is a shame the Nokia 7.2 gets such bad reviews, looks good spec wise. But is a year old now so only have a years support left on Aone



Also the A51 isnt bad but its a slow 10nm Exynos SoC.



Also both are from Sept 2019, so surely being replaced soon. I know there is an 8.3 nokia overseas but doesnt look like its coming here. Is also out of price range.



Will try to find some alternatives on Kimovil but appreciate any ideas others have.

I suppose price is $400-700max.



Anything outside P4a I should be aware of or is upcoming?