Do any Android gurus here know how you can pair to a Bluetooth audio device (in this case Bluetooth enabled hearing aids) and have all notifications, ringtones etc go only to the Bluetooth device and not through the mobiles speaker?

Both my wife's S7 and my S20 output the sound to both phone speaker and hearing aid.

My wife's old Huewai Y6 pro disabled the speaker by default as soon as the hearing aids were paired.

If it's a setting it's certainly well hidden.