The calling and texting management is fairly straight-forward, though it would be nice to be able to have separate dialers and texting apps for each SIM without the need to create a second profile (ie, to have both SIMs available but accessed from different apps within the same main profile). This way it keeps her personal and professional worlds apart. Is that feasible or asking the impossible?
In a similar, vein, how easy (if at all) is it to enable/disable the work account by time (so calls and texts are only received or acknowledged within work hours)? Happy with this being via any means, eg whether fully disabling one of the SIM slots based on set days/times, a partial ‘do not disturb’ setting that applies to only one of the SIMs, or even silencing any notifications from a specific SIM.
I use Macrodroid on my phone for a bunch of automations, but can’t find any reference to an ability for it to control specific SIMs. I’ve read some mentions of being able to do this via Tasker, but I was looking for an easier solution, and especially avoiding rooting...
Thanks for any ideas.