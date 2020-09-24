NZ Model Specs;
- 6.5" 2400x1080 Super AMOLED at 120Hz
- Exynos 990 (sadly not SD865)
- 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM
- 4500mAh battery w/25W USB-PD Fast Charge (only 15W charger included)
- 12MP f/1.8 DPAF Primary Camera (same as S20/S20+/N20/ZF2)
- 12MP Ultrawide Camera (same as S20/S20+/N20/ZF2)
- 8MP 3x Telephoto Camera (vs. 64mp 1.1x on S20/+/N20 and 12MP 2x on ZF2)
- 32MP Punchhole Selfie Camera
- LTE only, no 5G model in NZ
Pretty compelling specs, and they didn't compromise on the usual flagship features.
- Fast Wireless Charging
- Reverse Wireless Charging
- Dual Speakers
- IP68 Water Resistance
- 3 Years Software Updates
Only real downside I can see is that this has a matte plastic back instead of glass.
Pricing is $1099 from Samsung NZ, with a pre-order bonus of a $150 Samsung NZ eVoucher. If you have access to an EPP store (education or some employers), the price is 25% off for $824
I'm pretty impressed by Samsung's pricing here. I would say this is very competitive with the OnePlus Nord (at $749-799) and OnePlus 8 (non-Pro, at $1199).
Compared to Nord, this is better in practically every way. Compared to OP8, it's a bit of a wash but this has an inferior SoC, no 5G and less RAM and a plastic back. However the S20 FE gains a 120Hz (vs. 90Hz) display, IP68 waterproofing, wireless charge, and a telephoto camera