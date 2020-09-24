Samsung NZ Page

NZ Model Specs;

6.5" 2400x1080 Super AMOLED at 120Hz

Exynos 990 (sadly not SD865)

128GB Storage, 6GB RAM

4500mAh battery w/25W USB-PD Fast Charge (only 15W charger included)

12MP f/1.8 DPAF Primary Camera (same as S20/S20+/N20/ZF2)

12MP Ultrawide Camera (same as S20/S20+/N20/ZF2)

8MP 3x Telephoto Camera (vs. 64mp 1.1x on S20/+/N20 and 12MP 2x on ZF2)

32MP Punchhole Selfie Camera

LTE only, no 5G model in NZ

Pretty compelling specs, and they didn't compromise on the usual flagship features.

Fast Wireless Charging

Reverse Wireless Charging

Dual Speakers

IP68 Water Resistance

3 Years Software Updates

Only real downside I can see is that this has a matte plastic back instead of glass.

Pricing is $1099 from Samsung NZ, with a pre-order bonus of a $150 Samsung NZ eVoucher. If you have access to an EPP store (education or some employers), the price is 25% off for $824

I'm pretty impressed by Samsung's pricing here. I would say this is very competitive with the OnePlus Nord (at $749-799) and OnePlus 8 (non-Pro, at $1199).

Compared to Nord, this is better in practically every way. Compared to OP8, it's a bit of a wash but this has an inferior SoC, no 5G and less RAM and a plastic back. However the S20 FE gains a 120Hz (vs. 90Hz) display, IP68 waterproofing, wireless charge, and a telephoto camera