I want to be able to stream the Americas Cup races to my campervan TV while we are away in February and March.



We don't normally watch TV while on holiday so have no satellite dish on the camper.



I know that I can watch live TV on my Samsung A5 but want to stream it to the TV, which has an HDMI input.

There is no WiFi in the camper.



Is it a given that by using a USB - C to HDMI cable that it will just work? or are there fish-hooks?

How do I find out if the Samsung A5 has the "HDMI Alt" mode?

Does the TV have to have any special capability to be able to accept the stream?



Thanks for your help.