Surprised to see no traffic on this phone.

https://www.gsmarena.com/asus_zenfone_7_zs670ks-10379.php

Reviews have been very enthusiastic and it looks like a great phone. I really like the flip up selfie camera since that means 1) the screen is completely without holes or notches 2) the selfie camera has the same resultion as the rear-facing camera and for me 3) I take about 1 or 2 selfies a week so I am not concerned about the mechanism

It's even available in NZ

https://www.expansys.co.nz/asus-zenfone-7-5g-dual-sim-zs670ks-8gb-128gb-pastel-white-326144/