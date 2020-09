As it happens my partner has just made the move from a Nokia 7 Plus to a OnePlus Nord, and it’s a great improvement and I’d certainly recommend it as a decent phone at that price point (we paid $729). If she hadn’t gone for the Nord it was going to have been a Samsung A71, which is a similar price (about $700).

Note the Nord doesn’t have a headphone jack, whereas the audio A71 does. I’ve just ordered her a couple of USB adapters off eBay, but I agree that the exclusion of a jack is usually not enough of a reason to not buy a specific phone if it otherwise ticks the other boxes.