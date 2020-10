lNomNoml: Unrelated but note PBTech say 2 year warranty where as Noels says 1 year warranty.

Yes I did notice that. Kimovil says there is only one Global model. Interestingly other parralel importers have done the same.My main concern was that it wont run 5g, but the Global model runs on n78, kimovil says it will run on spark.



The question is, PBtech is worth $50 for 1 year more warranty and genuine charger, BUT, it says wont ship until the 25th as they are out of stock. So god knows if that means they are shipping from overseas or if they mean shipping from PBtech.............



Ok it says available to click and collect on the 21st. 2 week wait.



So is the $50 worth NZ's only genuine OnePlus dealer and 2 years warranty? Im thinking so.



Sorry for taking this outside of the Nord thread, I just wasnt sure if this was normal for OP phones in general....