What happened to midrange Android tablets?
Kookoo

#277325 8-Oct-2020 00:52
Does anyone know what happened to the entire category of sub-$500 10 inch tablets? There used to be at least 4-5 models from Lenovo, Huawei, Acer, Samsung... Now all there is left, is the 2019 Samsung Tab A 10.1. No alternatives from mainstream retailers. What happened?!




d3Xt3r
  #2580995 8-Oct-2020 01:24
The tablet market, or more specifically the Android tablet market tanked. It started with phablet phones becoming the norm (> 6"), turns out most people didn't need tablets any more when they already had large screen phones. I observed this first-hand at my previous company, we had iPhones and iPads issued to the staff (this was years ago) - couple of years after the rollout we realised that most of the iPads were unused, sitting in a cupboard somewhere. We ended up getting rid of the iPads and no one complained.

To further exacerbate the problem on Android, Android has a very limited number of tablet-optimised apps - most apps just run in enlarged mode and don't take advantage of the big screen, which can make them awkward or cumbersome to use. Devs don't spend time optimising for tablets because the user base doesn't justify it. It becomes a chicken-and-egg problem.

Personally, I think Google is to partially blame for this, first they killed the awesome Tablet UI after Honeycomb, but even then things were mostly fine whilst we still had the Nexus line of tablets. Then the tablet market died pretty much after the Nexus line died, IMHO. Xiaomi made some decent tablets (Mi Pad), but sadly the last one was released two years ago and there's no sight of a new one. As for Samsung, their tablets are overpriced, under-specc'd and frankly not worth it.

Google's answer to the tablet situation appears to be Chromebooks - and to be fair, Chromebooks are doing pretty well and since they can also run Android apps now and have a much better interface, they're a good alternative.

As an Android enthusiast, I can't really recommend any Android tablet on the market now - either get a Chromebook, or if you're really keen on the tablet form-factor you're better off buying an old second-hand iPad.

