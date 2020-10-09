My partner is beginning to make noises about wanting a new phone for Christmas. She's got a bee in her bonnet about wanting one with triple cameras (I think she read something positive about them somewhere, and while she's not a photography geek she does enjoy trying to take nice photos). She also said she'd prefer a smaller phone over a larger one. Can anyone recommend something that is half decent and meets the following requirements:
- Android 9+
- Triple cameras
- 3GB RAM minimum
- <= $400
- Available in NZ
- For the Vodafone network
- Must be able to play Pokemon Go reasonably well
I've looked at the following:
- Samsung Galaxy M11, $299 from Parallel Imported
- Samsung Galaxy A21s, $329 from Parallel Imported (review on GSM Arena was mostly positive but felt it was underpowered and the camera wasn't as good as other phones in the price bracket)
- Vivo Y12, $269 from PB Tech (I've never heard of this brand before)
- Motorola Moto G8 (2020), $348 from PB Tech
I haven't really looked at Huawei as my understanding is that their newer phones don't have access to the Google Play Store and I really don't want to have to side-load apps or use their own limited app store.
Any other recommendations I should have a look at? At the moment I'm leaning towards the Motorola Moto G8 but all of the above phones are largish and I haven't found any luck finding a smaller phone (eg < 6") that meets the other requirements.