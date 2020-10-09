Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsAndroidLooking for new phone
MurrayM

1987 posts

Uber Geek


#277352 9-Oct-2020 14:59
My partner is beginning to make noises about wanting a new phone for Christmas. She's got a bee in her bonnet about wanting one with triple cameras (I think she read something positive about them somewhere, and while she's not a photography geek she does enjoy trying to take nice photos). She also said she'd prefer a smaller phone over a larger one. Can anyone recommend something that is half decent and meets the following requirements:

 

  • Android 9+
  • Triple cameras
  • 3GB RAM minimum
  • <= $400
  • Available in NZ
  • For the Vodafone network
  • Must be able to play Pokemon Go reasonably well

I've looked at the following:

 

I haven't really looked at Huawei as my understanding is that their newer phones don't have access to the Google Play Store and I really don't want to have to side-load apps or use their own limited app store.

 

Any other recommendations I should have a look at? At the moment I'm leaning towards the Motorola Moto G8 but all of the above phones are largish and I haven't found any luck finding a smaller phone (eg < 6") that meets the other requirements.

 

 

rknz
10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2581960 9-Oct-2020 15:26
I was going to recommend the Oppo A91 which recently had a price drop - down to $437 at PB Tech and $448 at Noel Leeming, but it seems just as I look now the price has jumped back up to $600.

 

Was a great buy for my wife who is very happy with it. Oppo are running a promotion where you also get a bonus HP Sprocket printer by redemption.

 

Probably not as good a deal at $600, and of course is well over your budget at that price.

wratterus
1042 posts

Uber Geek


  #2581962 9-Oct-2020 15:28
Oppo A52?

 
 
 
 


michaelmurfy
/dev/null
9581 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2581967 9-Oct-2020 15:41
A little bit more expensive but take a look at the Huawei nova 5T - has everything you're asking for (including the Google Play store) and is getting frequent Android updates too. I bought my mother one of these and she loves it and so far this phone has really impressed me too.

 

The other one to look into is the iPhone SE - again, a bit more expensive but has the processor of the iPhone 11 and a very good camera also. By going with an iPhone you'll get a phone that'll last and get reliable software updates for years to come. Apple are extremely good at supporting their devices.




