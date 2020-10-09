My partner is beginning to make noises about wanting a new phone for Christmas. She's got a bee in her bonnet about wanting one with triple cameras (I think she read something positive about them somewhere, and while she's not a photography geek she does enjoy trying to take nice photos). She also said she'd prefer a smaller phone over a larger one. Can anyone recommend something that is half decent and meets the following requirements:

Android 9+

Triple cameras

3GB RAM minimum

<= $400

Available in NZ

For the Vodafone network

Must be able to play Pokemon Go reasonably well

I've looked at the following:

Samsung Galaxy M11, $299 from Parallel Imported

Samsung Galaxy A21s, $329 from Parallel Imported (review on GSM Arena was mostly positive but felt it was underpowered and the camera wasn't as good as other phones in the price bracket)

Vivo Y12, $269 from PB Tech (I've never heard of this brand before)

Motorola Moto G8 (2020), $348 from PB Tech

I haven't really looked at Huawei as my understanding is that their newer phones don't have access to the Google Play Store and I really don't want to have to side-load apps or use their own limited app store.

Any other recommendations I should have a look at? At the moment I'm leaning towards the Motorola Moto G8 but all of the above phones are largish and I haven't found any luck finding a smaller phone (eg < 6") that meets the other requirements.