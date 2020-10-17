I was in Auckland for the launch of the new Reno4 5G series. Posted the release here.

Really nice device, incredibly well made. 5G works well and it also supports VoLTE.

The Reno4 5G Series is the first range of smartphones to feature the new Reno Glow design texture. Crafted from more than 1 million solid diamond-shaped crystal faces that are densely distributed on the back of the device, the design reflects a diamond-like shine. The unique design makes the Reno Glow cover completely fingerprint-free and scratch-resistant, compared to ordinary AG glass.



The Reno4 Pro 5G sports a 6.5” OLED, 3D curved screen and weighs just 172g, paving the way for a new era of ultra slim 5G devices. In turn, the Reno4 5G runs with a 6.4” AMOLED FHD+ display, a 7.8mm body and the Reno4 Z 5G offers a 6.5” FHD+LCD screen, in a 8.1mm body. Additionally, the brand new ColorOS 7.2 offers a smoother user experience for those on the Reno4 Pro 5G and Reno4 5G.



OPPO Reno4 5G Series is equipped with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging offering 60% charge in just 15 minutes. The OPPO Reno4 5G Series optimises power-saving with its Intelligent Power Optimisation feature. For example, by analysing a user’s sleeping schedule, the Reno4 5G Series optimises power consumption by up to 10% at night by entering into a Super Nighttime Standby mode.

The Reno4 Pro 5G and Reno4 5G are configured with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G integrated 5G chipset. The Reno4 Pro 5G boasts 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM, whereas the Reno4 5G and Reno4 Z 5G sport 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM.

The OPPO Reno4 Z 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor integrated with 5G capability, which is an attractive entry device to the 5G era.

Pricing: