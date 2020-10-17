Hi

I discovered yesterday morning that my Sony TV KD-55X8500E would not turn on.

Not a problem with the remote as I have other remotes that are capable of turning the TV on eg My TIVO remote and Panny HD recorder

I did a power cycle (unplugged the power cord) and pressed the physical button on the TV side panel and it came on and Android started booting.

All my native apps are functional now Netflix, Youtube, TVNZ etc.

All HDMI inputs from my NUC, TIVO, Panasonic HD recorder and TIVO working OK.

Switched the TV off using the remote and same problem. Need a power cycle to restore.

Its running Android 8.0.0 and the patch level says 1 May 2019. Software is current when I try to look for a SW update.

Dont think its a software issue so need to get Harvey Norman to look at this for me.

Software version is PKG6.6520.0252PAA - according to Sony website this SW is old. Needs PKG6.6575.xxxx or higher

I think I have an extended warranty so need to get hold of the paperwork. Wonder what Harvey will do?

Send a technician for a repair and maybe if not resolved give me another one!

They don't seem to stock any Sony TVs anymore having a quick look at their website.

Havent done a factory reset, as it will be a painful process to set up everything.

Anyone had a similar issue or experience or any tips?

At the moment, it is left on as I dont want it to die on me specially on election night and weekend as I am afraid,

it might not come back to life if I switch it off.

Have also tried another wall socket using an extension lead - same issue.

TV is not set for any power saver or timer settings etc.

thanks

Edit SW version added and typo corrected