Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidDefault Music app on Oppo ColorOS?
sidefx

3506 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#279557 23-Oct-2020 09:43
Send private message quote this post

I have an issue where my Oppo A9 2020 starts the built in music app automatically when connecting to car bluetooth.  The Oppo site is quite clear on how to change this:

 

 

 

https://oppo.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/9745/~/how-to-set%2F-change-my-default-music-player%3F

 

 

 

BUT this doesn't work as on my phone there is no music subsection under Default Apps. 

 

 

 

Anyone with an Oppo phone (I know a few around have them) know how to fix?  My google fu has failed me - other than to find a number of threads on other sites where people have similar problems but no solutions yet. I've tried all the obvious things like changing the music app in google settings, assistant settings, etc basically everywhere I can find to set it.

 

(The annoying thing is that this only started around the time I switched from Google Play to YT music - though I also got an upgrade to the Android version on the phone around the same time, so suspect one of those 2 things broke it.  I guess I could switch back to Google Play Music to see if that fixes it... but given they are discontinuing, it doesn't seem like a good long term option.) 




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         | Electric Kiwi | Sharesies
              - Richard Feynman

Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
68821 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2590633 23-Oct-2020 10:30
Send private message quote this post

I have an OPPO Reno4 5G review unit here and there's no Music in the Default Apps settings - ColorOS v7.2




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Coinbase | TheMarket | My technology disclosure

sidefx

3506 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2590642 23-Oct-2020 10:37
Send private message quote this post

Interesting.  Did that one also default to having "record all calls" set? Because the combination is very annoying - it now means that everytime I jump in the car and bluetooth automatically connects it starts playing a random message that the phone has previously recorded due to that seemingly being the default setting for the oppo\colorOS phone app.  I've deleted all the previously recorded calls and turned that setting off, I guess it will now just go to dead air. 




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         | Electric Kiwi | Sharesies
              - Richard Feynman

Create new topic





News »

Nanoleaf enhances lighting line with launch of Triangles and Mini Triangles
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:18

Synology unveils DS16211+
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:12

Ingram Micro introduces FootfallCam to New Zealand channel
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:06

Dropbox adopts Virtual First working policy
Posted 17-Oct-2020 19:47

OPPO announces Reno4 Series 5G line-up in NZ
Posted 16-Oct-2020 08:52

Microsoft Highway to a Hundred expands to Asia Pacific
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:34

Spark turns on 5G in Auckland
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:29

AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors
Posted 9-Oct-2020 10:13

Teletrac Navman launches integrated multi-camera solution for transport and logistics industry
Posted 8-Oct-2020 10:57

Farmside hits 10,000 RBI customers
Posted 7-Oct-2020 15:32

NordVPN starts deploying colocated servers
Posted 7-Oct-2020 09:00

Google introduces Nest Wifi routers in New Zealand
Posted 7-Oct-2020 05:00

Orcon to bundle Google Nest Wifi router with new accounts
Posted 7-Oct-2020 05:00

Epay and Centrapay partner to create digital gift cards
Posted 2-Oct-2020 17:34

Inseego launches 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot
Posted 2-Oct-2020 14:53








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.