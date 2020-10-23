My partner wants a Motorola Moto G8 (2020) phone for Christmas (specifically this phone) and we've been trying to find a phone case for it on Aliexpress but we've been having a problem trying to find a case for the exact model.

Using GSMArena.com I can see that there are several G8 models: Moto G8, Moto G8 Power Lite, Moto G8 Power, Moto G8 Plus, Moto G8 Play. I'm pretty sure that the Moto G8 phone being sold by PB Tech is the "Moto G8" on GSMArena.com, even though the dimensions listed on the PB Tech site are ever so slightly different to those listed on GSMArena.com (PB Tech say 161.27 x 75.8 x 8.95mm and GSMArena.com say 161.3 x 75.8 x 9mm, but I'm guessing that GSMArena.com have rounded up).

I suppose I need to find an Aliexpress listing that specifically says "Moto G8" and that the other cases for the other models won't fit. Looking on Aliexpress I can find lots of phone cases for the G8 Plus, G8 Power and G8 Power Lite, but nothing for a straight G8. My partner really likes the look of the mirror cases, specifically this one. Am I simply blind? Do I need to search for something else? Why can't I find a case for the Moto G8?