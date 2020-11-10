outdoorsnz

Purchased a new Nokia 5.1 Back in March this year.

From the get go, has not been a great experience! Device seems very slow at times, lagging often has micro pauses.

Had it repaired under warranty for a dead pixel spot top right of screen.

From time to time screen rotation, gyro and fitness step tracker stop working. Reboot fixes. Which is quite annoying as you end up taking photos in portrait mode!

And makes a odd speaker noise a few seconds or so after sound is played. Like a static hiss as sound module is turned off.

When I returned phone for repair, I did factory reset which seemed to make the device run nice and normal again.

But after awhile, device has returned to a very unusable state. Very slow to open apps and screen touch interface seems to lockup for 10 seconds or so. Sometimes can't answer calls.

I could do a full factory reset again, and spend ages going through all the security patch updates. I'm just running typical apps, nothing out of the ordinary.

Suspect it could be faulty given the touch interface lockups, rotation / gyro issues and sound pops.

How have others got on with this device? Nice and fast, or does it run like crap? Think I will try for a repair or refund. Thanks.