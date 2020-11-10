Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidVery slow running Nokia 5.1 Phone
outdoorsnz

134 posts

Master Geek


#279802 10-Nov-2020 11:30
Send private message quote this post

Purchased a new Nokia 5.1 Back in March this year.

 

From the get go, has not been a great experience! Device seems very slow at times, lagging often has micro pauses.

 

Had it repaired under warranty for a dead pixel spot top right of screen.

 

From time to time screen rotation, gyro and fitness step tracker stop working. Reboot fixes. Which is quite annoying as you end up taking photos in portrait mode!

 

And makes a odd speaker noise a few seconds or so after sound is played. Like a static hiss as sound module is turned off.

 

When I returned phone for repair, I did factory reset which seemed to make the device run nice and normal again.

 

But after awhile, device has returned to a very unusable state. Very slow to open apps and screen touch interface seems to lockup for 10 seconds or so. Sometimes can't answer calls.

 

I could do a full factory reset again, and spend ages going through all the security patch updates. I'm just running typical apps, nothing out of the ordinary.

 

Suspect it could be faulty given the touch interface lockups, rotation / gyro issues and sound pops.

 

How have others got on with this device? Nice and fast, or does it run like crap? Think I will try for a repair or refund. Thanks.

Create new topic
Linux
6920 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2600928 10-Nov-2020 11:50
Send private message quote this post

Where was the handset purchased from?

outdoorsnz

134 posts

Master Geek


  #2600931 10-Nov-2020 11:55
Send private message quote this post

Linux: Where was the handset purchased from?

 

Harvey Norman Dunedin...

 
 
 
 


Linux
6920 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2600984 10-Nov-2020 12:15
Send private message quote this post

Take it back and give them the reason why you want a refund

outdoorsnz

134 posts

Master Geek


  #2600997 10-Nov-2020 12:34
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

Take it back and give them the reason why you want a refund

 

 

I might try that. I purchased a Alatel 1S for $32 on clearance at warehouse and much better phone in terms of how it runs etc. But average screen and camera.

Create new topic





News »

Sprout offering seed capital investment opportunity to agtech and foodtech start-ups
Posted 10-Nov-2020 13:08

Xbox ANZ to livestream next-generation Xbox launch from Queenstown
Posted 6-Nov-2020 12:35

Fitbit data shows COVID-19 pandemic affected health and fitness routines
Posted 5-Nov-2020 11:27

Fibre cable connecting Sydney with Hamilton opens for internet traffic
Posted 5-Nov-2020 11:09

Philips Projection launching two new PicoPix portable projectors
Posted 4-Nov-2020 08:41

Perfect storm will lead to disruptive plays in the New Zealand telco market
Posted 3-Nov-2020 18:13

Google and Spark deliver no-cost digital skills training for SMEs
Posted 3-Nov-2020 18:06

Chorus confirm Hyperfibre available across New Zealand now
Posted 2-Nov-2020 13:37

Vodafone enables 5G roaming - for when international travel comes
Posted 30-Oct-2020 15:03

Spark awards funding to Kiwi businesses in 5G funding initiative
Posted 30-Oct-2020 14:58

Huawei launches IdeaHub Pro in New Zealand
Posted 27-Oct-2020 16:41

Southland-based IT specialist providing virtual services worldwide
Posted 27-Oct-2020 15:55

NASA discovers water on sunlit surface of Moon
Posted 27-Oct-2020 08:30

Huawei introduces new features to Petal Search, Maps and Docs
Posted 26-Oct-2020 18:05

Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Posted 21-Oct-2020 08:34








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.