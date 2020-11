For the last couple of years I've been using Google hangouts dialler to call my old dad in the UK.



It's been great because I can call his landline and it only costs 1c per minute.



Today I got a notification that they are discontinuing the service.



Any thoughts on a replacement?



It has to be able to go from my mobile to his landline.



*Google searches haven't been my friend because the results have been too US-centric.



