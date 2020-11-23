Hi Guys,

I'm currently trying to get a Pixel 5 into NZ. I placed and order with Dick Smith about 4 weeks ago, with the understanding that it would ship on the 7th of November. That date came and went, with a new expected shipping date of the 22nd of November. ($20 Dick Smith Credit for delay). Funnily enough, the 22nd has come and gone and now the expected shipping date is the 18th January 2021! I'm pretty disappointed with the delay, and no real explanation apart from "due to circumstances out of our control" They have been good about it (another $20 DS credit) but I would really like the phone before Christmas. Their shipped price is good at about $1150 (including import fees).

I was wondering if you guys had any alternative options for purchasing one? I'm keen for the AU version, as it comes with the correct wall adaptor and also USB-C earbuds. I can go the ebay AU route, but that will require me to pay an import duty/gst of an extra $200-$250. Plus, if it's valued over $1000 I've got to fill out the NZCS 224 form.

As a matter of reference, I'm not keen on the 4a, as I like the form of the 5 better.

Thanks for any help you can offer.