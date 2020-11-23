Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Shipping Pixel 5 to NZ
hadenkose

140 posts

Master Geek


#280034 23-Nov-2020 14:24
Hi Guys,

 

 

 

I'm currently trying to get a Pixel 5 into NZ.  I placed and order with Dick Smith about 4 weeks ago, with the understanding that it would ship on the 7th of November.  That date came and went, with a new expected shipping date of the 22nd of November. ($20 Dick Smith Credit for delay).  Funnily enough, the 22nd has come and gone and now the expected shipping date is the 18th January 2021!  I'm pretty disappointed with the delay, and no real explanation apart from "due to circumstances out of our control" They have been good about it (another $20 DS credit) but I would really like the phone before Christmas.  Their shipped price is good at about $1150 (including import fees). 

 

I was wondering if you guys had any alternative options for purchasing one?  I'm keen for the AU version, as it comes with the correct wall adaptor and also USB-C earbuds.  I can go the ebay AU route, but that will require me to pay an import duty/gst of an extra $200-$250.  Plus, if it's valued over $1000 I've got to fill out the NZCS 224 form.

 

As a matter of reference, I'm not keen on the 4a, as I like the form of the 5 better.

 

Thanks for any help you can offer.

timmmay
18423 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2609135 23-Nov-2020 14:46
Getting the 4a from Amazon took some time due to demand, but was otherwise fine. The USA USB charger works well using an adapter, but it's not recommended for long term use. I use existing slower chargers anyway, they cause less temperature increase in the battery which in theory should make the battery last longer.

hadenkose

140 posts

Master Geek


  #2609141 23-Nov-2020 14:57
timmmay:

 

Getting the 4a from Amazon took some time due to demand, but was otherwise fine. The USA USB charger works well using an adapter, but it's not recommended for long term use. I use existing slower chargers anyway, they cause less temperature increase in the battery which in theory should make the battery last longer.

 

 

Thanks for the reply.  I'm not really concerned about the charger.  I was more interested in getting the USB-C ear buds included.  Amazon is a bit more expensive on the whole for the Pixel 5.  Found a few on ebay AU which might work.  Not a lot of fallback if the phone craps out though!

timmmay
18423 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2609143 23-Nov-2020 15:00
I wouldn't buy a phone on ebay unless it was from an official vendor, even then I'd probably go direct to the vendor. Plenty of other earbuds available, wonder why AU version has them but USA doesn't.



hadenkose

140 posts

Master Geek


  #2609154 23-Nov-2020 15:07
I hear what you're saying.  I'm usually fairly cautious with this sort of thing.  Just gutted Dick Smith have dropped the ball really.  I mean I could wait another 2 months for them to deliver, but I've certainly lost a bit of confidence in them with the delays to date.

 

Not sure why the AU Pixel 5s come with the headphones.  Only a few markets got them I think.  They're nothing special, but if I can get them included then it's all the better for me.

timmmay
18423 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2609162 23-Nov-2020 15:23
DSE don't list the buds as in the box. They also list it as sold out.

 

In the box

 

 

 

  • Google Pixel 5 5G (128GB, Just Black) – AU/NZ Model
  • 18 W USB-C® power adaptor
  • 1 m USB-C to USB-C cable (USB 2.0)
  • Quick Start Guide
  • Quick Switch adaptor
  • SIM tool

 

 

It's US$660 from Amazon, but would have to ship via youshop or similar. Not sure youshop will ship a phone with a lithium battery, you might have to use an alternative or their 3 months boat service. Last time I had to return a LiIon battery to the USA it cost about $120 for an express courier service, with the proper forms filled out.

 

 

hadenkose

140 posts

Master Geek


  #2609165 23-Nov-2020 15:30
I know DSE don't list the buds in the box.  Trust me though, they are included with the AU model.  Seen a few YT reviews by Aussie reviewers which show the buds.  They're also all over the ebay listings.

 

I bought my Pixel 5 off DSE over 6 weeks ago when they still had them for sale online.  They only started showing as sold out on the first expected shipping date of 7th of November.  They've been sold out since.

Krmmlk
6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2609316 23-Nov-2020 18:38

I pre-ordered my Pixel 5 on the 15th of October from Dick Smith.  I got the same email as you saying it was delayed till the 22nd of November.  Today my email though said it was now delayed till the 30th of November.  I really hope it doesn't change to January!  My current phone is just barely limping along.

Shipping from the US is slow at the moment.  I don't know about phones specifically, but I shipped two boxes recently through USPS.  The one that was supposed to arrive on 15/10 ended up arriving on 29/10.  The 2nd one that was supposed to arrive 29/10 finally made it to New Zealand recently after a long period with no updates, but I don't know when I'm actually going to get it.  So I'm hesitant to cancel my Dick Smith order and get one from the US.

I really want my new phone!



hadenkose

140 posts

Master Geek


  #2609325 23-Nov-2020 19:03
@Krmmlk Wish I was told 30th November after this last delay...I would have gladly waited! I've cancelled my order now as I'm not waiting another 2 months until the 18th January 2021, just to be told it's been delayed again. I still haven't got a straight answer out of them on what has happened, just the usual "circumstances out of our control". Fingers crossed I can get one for a similar price. Might even get it here by the end of the week if all goes well 😁 Or I could go pear shaped... But at least it will keep me busy 🤣

Zandberg
15 posts

Geek


  #2609523 23-Nov-2020 22:03
Ah that's why they are sold out without warming... Was hoping to get one as well. Was actually leaning towards the 4a 5g but just decided I'll go with the 5 only to see it is sold out. Now I'm worried about the 4a 5g shipping date of the first of January.

swjang
5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2609787 24-Nov-2020 14:13
I had also ordered a pixel5 from dicksmith but very disappointed how things turned out. I don't understand why we can't source a device when a lot of Australian retailers that also does business in NZ (jb, harvey norman etc) have them in stock but we don't. Even Vodafone AU sells it officially.

The AU model is GTT9Q so I'm looking around right now.

Zandberg
15 posts

Geek


  #2611596 27-Nov-2020 10:16
Has anybody had any luck getting a Pixel 5 in New Zealand yet? I just don't understand why it is so hard and expensive when they are freely available in Aus. I really want to get it or at least a 4a 5G. But it seems impossible at the moment so I'm looking for alternatives today on Black Friday sales.

timmmay
18423 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2611622 27-Nov-2020 10:41
Heaps of demand for the pixels. I ordered 4a from Amazon but it took 6 or 8 weeks to ship. If you know anyone in Australia might be easiest to have them buy it and ship it over.

hadenkose

140 posts

Master Geek


  #2611734 27-Nov-2020 12:33
I've gone down the ebay AU route. Managed to get my Dick Smith refund sorted in a couple of days, which was a surprise! Bought a new sealed Pixel 5 for the same as I would have paid for it at Dick Smith (including all gst etc). Í know I don't have much comeback if it craps out, but I'll take my chances. Fingers crossed it actually arrives as well 🤣 The seller has good feedback and been great with communication so far. It's been sent, but no movement on the tracking since it was scanned at a post shop in Sydney. From all accounts, Australia Post is a real shambles at the moment and delivery of items can be rather delayed. I'm ok to wait. Just happy to know I have it on the way.

NedLudd
34 posts

Geek


  #2612199 28-Nov-2020 12:40
As above, with regards to airmail parcel from Australia to N.Z., yes AusPost appears currently struggling.

 

I recently (late Oct-Nov) waited 24 days (from pick-up to delivery) for a parcel from Melbourne to Auckland.

 

Or which, according to AusPost tracking, nine days was waiting at Melbourne airport.

 

Mind you, NZPost did not set an example either, requiring six more days to deliver the parcel the 17-km from

 

Auckland airport to my door.

Zandberg
15 posts

Geek


  #2612260 28-Nov-2020 15:22
Urgh! I just gave up on the Pixel 5 and ordered the Pixel 4a from Dick Smith. Even that will take ages (ships within two weeks but with Aussie post taking a hit at the moment it will probably only arrive in January) but it seems to be more guaranteed than the 4a 5g or 5. It is the one I wanted since it leaked but then it got delayed and the more it got delayed the more the 5g version and the Pixel 5 leaks became attractive options until I finally decided on the 5 when it was sold out on Dick Smit. So after spending 3 days looking for a quality alternative who's camera can compete in the same price range there was just absolutely nothing. Not even during black Friday sales. So here I am after another day of research back where I was in February but now I finally ordered it.

