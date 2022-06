I've got the Oppo A5 2020, the one you've looked at. Battery life is great. It comes with a screen protector already applied, which I liked but after 8 months of use it has developed a scuff mark that I can feel under my finger, not sure if I somehow damaged the screen protector (although I'm usually really careful with my phones, they're never put near keys or anything else that might scratch them) or if it's just a cheap protector.

The one thing that really annoyed me with this phone is that it's very aggressive with its power saving. It constantly wants to close apps that are running in the background (I have a few apps that want to always be running, eg I use IFTTT to automatically turn my phone to silent when I get to work and reverse this when I leave work, etc). Even things like Gmail weren't notifying me of new emails as they arrived, I'd only get the notification when I activated the screen. I found where in the settings you can tell the phone to always allow an app to run in the background, and I've done this to all the apps that I need this for, and that's pretty much fixed them but the phone still complains about them (I get notifications every day saying that the phone has found 5 apps that are using power in the background and asking for permission to kill them, and there's no way to turn these notifications off). I've got no idea if this aggressive power saving is an Oppo thing (eg built into ColorOS) or if it's a new Android thing (the phone is running Android 10 and it's the first phone I've owned running Android 10). None of my previous phones ever did this.

For the most part the phone is pretty responsive, but playing Pokemon Go it occasionally stutters and freezes for a few seconds before bursting back into life.

Other than these problems I'm happy with the phone.