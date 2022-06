I am wanting tablet software that only allows a handful of apps to run, and controls what time which apps can be accessed.





It's for a preschooler, so needs to be really dumbed down/bulletproof on the device end, but controllable/monitorable remotely.

I understand that the OS has some level of parental control, but I want to build schedules and do some customisations (like a sound a countdown before it gets locked out etc)

Anyone gone down this road and found a good solution?