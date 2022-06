A neighbour asked why an incoming text contact was not identified when the sender was in her contact list.

It turned out that the sender was using +6427xxxx and the contact list was using 027xxxx.

So my neighbour updated her contact lists with +6427xxxx format.

What happens in the reverse scenario when a sender uses 027xxxx and the contact list has +6427xxxx?

Does the contact list require 2 entries?