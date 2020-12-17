Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Could usb-c cable cause moisture warning?
#280480 17-Dec-2020 10:29
I have a second hand s10. 

 

I got a new comparatively cheap USB type-c to USB 2.0 A 1.8 meter cable for about $10 but it keeps saying there is moisture detected in the usb port.

 

I don't have a spare cable and notice some cables which mention they are for s10 and fast charging etc cost up to about $25 for only 1 meter. Before I go and buy another cable what are the chances that the cheap cable is the reason for the moisture warning? Fyi, did a factory reset, have cleaned charge port with isopropyl, phone is currently sitting in sun.  

Had that issue on Note 10. Never associated it with a cheap cable I was using, but could've easily been the case. I haven't seen this issue in a long while though. Suggest you gently clean the port with alcohol wipes and then use tissue to absorb any moisture.




It will be moisture inside the port housing or PCB hence it's tripping that warning. Happened on the S9 too. No a cheap cable shouldn't cause the same issue. If seller did not mention this then you have a case. 

 

Also in addition you can just get a wireless charger and get around this issue until it dries out completely just know that any mild amount of moisture will just trigger it again because the seals might be broken.




Had that recently on my Note 20.  I had the phone in the bathroom with me when i was showering and when I went to charge later it had the warning for at least a couple hours before it went away.  I think the sensor might just be ultra sensitive.  Probably not a bad thing for Samsung to be sensitive about things that could short the battery and cause a fire, given their track record of exploding batteries :)



Ahh technology is a pain sometimes. When I got the phone it did not have a moisture warning. I tried a 5v 1 amp charger that came with it and my fast charger for my s7, don't see why the 1 amp one would have hurt it, but wasn't working. When I first plugged in the usb to my pc it would not recognise it, cleaned the usb port with isopropyl and a cotton bud but now cannot get rid of moisture warning, have tried all the solutions from google resetting clearing cahce etc, sat it in the sun a few times, even factory reset the phone and without plugging it into the charger it instantly detected moisture on reboot. FFS. 

 

As I understand the alert/sensor is basically the phone detecting that current can pass between the pins on the usb port. I guess either the board is faulty or somehow it has moisture in it, maybe I put too much Isopropyl in the port. So much for a water proof phone, I would have thought the port is sealed from the board but looking into the port it looks like there is a gap. I will leave it a while and see if it clears, if not I might pull the back cover off. 

I highly doubt it is actual moisture, it must be a board fault or firmware corruption allowing it to stay on, unless it has some kind of timer from when moisture was first detected. I placed the usb port end of the phone under a halogen light and got it very warm. Also scraped a pin between the contacts on the usb port while the phone wa off. Still says it has moisture. 😨

