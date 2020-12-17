I have a second hand s10.
I got a new comparatively cheap USB type-c to USB 2.0 A 1.8 meter cable for about $10 but it keeps saying there is moisture detected in the usb port.
I don't have a spare cable and notice some cables which mention they are for s10 and fast charging etc cost up to about $25 for only 1 meter. Before I go and buy another cable what are the chances that the cheap cable is the reason for the moisture warning? Fyi, did a factory reset, have cleaned charge port with isopropyl, phone is currently sitting in sun.