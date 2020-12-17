Ahh technology is a pain sometimes. When I got the phone it did not have a moisture warning. I tried a 5v 1 amp charger that came with it and my fast charger for my s7, don't see why the 1 amp one would have hurt it, but wasn't working. When I first plugged in the usb to my pc it would not recognise it, cleaned the usb port with isopropyl and a cotton bud but now cannot get rid of moisture warning, have tried all the solutions from google resetting clearing cahce etc, sat it in the sun a few times, even factory reset the phone and without plugging it into the charger it instantly detected moisture on reboot. FFS.

As I understand the alert/sensor is basically the phone detecting that current can pass between the pins on the usb port. I guess either the board is faulty or somehow it has moisture in it, maybe I put too much Isopropyl in the port. So much for a water proof phone, I would have thought the port is sealed from the board but looking into the port it looks like there is a gap. I will leave it a while and see if it clears, if not I might pull the back cover off.