Of those two, I think the S20+ is the better phone.

The Note 20 is pretty much the S20/20+ cameras with smaller battery, plastic back, and lower resolution screen, but more storage. Depends on how much you want the S-Pen (I went from the N9 to S20+ and very rarely miss it), but if you do, I'd recommend going for the N20U. Unless you can get a sharp deal, I don't think the S20U is worth it at this point.

Depending on what the pre- and post-Christmas sales are like, you could just think about waiting until the S21 is launched sometime January to see if it would be worth a look. Sometimes the launch deals can be worth it.