Looking to buy a new phone before Christmas and am considering either the Galaxy note 20 or the s20+.
Currently have a Note 8. Use the s-pen a little, but is not absolutely necessary. Use camera a lot. Storage is important for me, as i always seem to be running out of storage in my current phone. And battery life is very important to me too. Have read and watched a lot of reviews but they seem to be making me more confused.
What do you recommend between the two phones? Or am i crazy to not consider the s20 ultra or Note 20 ultra?
Thanks 😊