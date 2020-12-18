Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Android Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or s20+ or ???
nadz77

12 posts

Geek


#280492 18-Dec-2020 08:54
Send private message

Looking to buy a new phone before Christmas and am considering either the Galaxy note 20 or the s20+.

Currently have a Note 8. Use the s-pen a little, but is not absolutely necessary. Use camera a lot. Storage is important for me, as i always seem to be running out of storage in my current phone. And battery life is very important to me too. Have read and watched a lot of reviews but they seem to be making me more confused.

What do you recommend between the two phones? Or am i crazy to not consider the s20 ultra or Note 20 ultra?

Thanks 😊

ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1437 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2623732 18-Dec-2020 10:27
Send private message

Of those two, I think the S20+ is the better phone.

 

The Note 20 is pretty much the S20/20+ cameras with smaller battery, plastic back, and lower resolution screen, but more storage. Depends on how much you want the S-Pen (I went from the N9 to S20+ and very rarely miss it), but if you do, I'd recommend going for the N20U. Unless you can get a sharp deal, I don't think the S20U is worth it at this point.

 

Depending on what the pre- and post-Christmas sales are like, you could just think about waiting until the S21 is launched sometime January to see if it would be worth a look. Sometimes the launch deals can be worth it.

nadz77

12 posts

Geek


  #2623735 18-Dec-2020 10:39
Send private message

Thanks for your advice. Yes, i think you're right with your comparisons. I think i could probably do without the s-pen.

In terms of storage - do you think 128g would be easy to fill? That was a main reason for thinking about the note over the s20+.

At the moment Spark have a deal that includes a Samsung galaxy Active 2 watch free with both the above phones. Seemed like quite a good deal to me. Think they'd likely offer something similar with the s21?

ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1437 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2623746 18-Dec-2020 11:06
Send private message

nadz77: Thanks for your advice. Yes, i think you're right with your comparisons. I think i could probably do without the s-pen.

In terms of storage - do you think 128g would be easy to fill? That was a main reason for thinking about the note over the s20+.

At the moment Spark have a deal that includes a Samsung galaxy Active 2 watch free with both the above phones. Seemed like quite a good deal to me. Think they'd likely offer something similar with the s21?

 

I have only used about 55GB of my 128GB, but I only really keep photos and downloaded music with very few apps, so not exactly a power user. If I really wanted, I could offload all of the photos to cloud/home storage, and get rid of a whole bunch of Tidal albums that I never use and only downloaded because I could.

 

This year they only had the buds initially so it's hard to say, but they have before in previous years so anything is possible. I actually ended up picking up a virtually brand new Galaxy Watch + Duo charger off of TM last year for half the retail price from someone who got both in a bundle, so that is another route if you wanted one. 

