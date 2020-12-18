Hi There,

I got a good deal on a Samsung S9 (SM-G960U1) a while, and have been using it with a Skinny sim without problem, but recently switched over to Vodafone.

After making the switch, I've found that the phone doesn't connect to the Vodafone network well and has lots of coverage holes where I know there should be good signal.

I realise the phone is an unlocked US model, and different from the SM-G960F generally sold in NZ, but thought it supported the required frequencies.

Does anyone know anything I can do to make this phone operate better in NZ?

Here are the details on the firmware flashed in:

Android version: 10

Baseband version: G960U1UEU8FTK2

Build number: QP1A.190711.020.G960U1UEU8FTK2

Service provider SW ver: SAOMC_SM-G960U1_OYM_XAA_QQ_0015 XAA/XAA/SPR