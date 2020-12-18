My Huawei 3i has just started to lose charge quite a bit quicker. Also, without me saying anything to my wife about this, she just mentioned to me her Huawei 3e is losing charge quicker than before.

The only thing I could think of that could have triggered both to suddenly behave like this is that I turned on the covid blue tooth tracking on both phones about 8-9 days ago.

Both already had blue tooth enabled so it wasn't that on its own.

Anyone had this experience?? It just seemed weird coincidence that we both experienced this independently.