#280498 18-Dec-2020 11:06
My Huawei 3i has just started to lose charge quite a bit quicker. Also, without me saying anything to my wife about this, she just mentioned to me her Huawei 3e is losing charge quicker than before.

 

The only thing I could think of that could have triggered both to suddenly behave like this is that I turned on the covid blue tooth tracking on both phones about 8-9 days ago.

 

Both already had blue tooth enabled so it wasn't that on its own.

 

Anyone had this experience?? It just seemed weird coincidence that we both experienced this independently.

  #2623757 18-Dec-2020 11:09
Are you using the NZ Covid Tracer app? I've noticed that seems to do some background things that are faulty at the moment and they keep going for hours until I notice and force the app to close

  #2623891 18-Dec-2020 12:46
Have you tried disabling bluetooth in the app to see if battery drain returns to normal?

  #2623897 18-Dec-2020 13:01
I force close the Covid app because I think it's hurting my battery life. I turned off bluetooth features in the app and settings but I still have to force close it. Pixel 4a.



  #2623925 18-Dec-2020 13:58
You can use "better battery stats" app to see what's going on too. A bit of manual ADB permissions needed, but easy enough to do. 

  #2623946 18-Dec-2020 15:06
Interesting - thanks folks.

 

I quite frequently stop apps so not sure that is a factor.

 

Just turned off BT tracing at 100% charge so will see. Will report back.

  #2623961 18-Dec-2020 15:50
Don't stop apps, the Huawei battery monitor will do that for you. It's actually using more energy to start them up again than to have them sitting idle in the background most of the time. 
It's been this way for a few years now. 

  #2624758 21-Dec-2020 08:21
OK, pretty conclusive it is the BT option on the Covid app causing the marked drop in battery charge time.

 

With the feature enabled I got 44 hrs from 100% to 20% charge and with it switched off it has been 69 hrs and the battery is at 50%.

 

Mmmmm, guess what I have done now. A pity there is such a penalty for what seemed like a good additional feature.



  #2624759 21-Dec-2020 08:25
They released a new version of the covid app on the weekend, but it hasn't made much difference for me. There's a lot of recent bad reviews on Google Play. To be fair, it's a fairly new Android feature, and I'm sure they'll get it right eventually.

  #2624764 21-Dec-2020 08:46
Battery life on my Xperia is certainly being affected. I'm often having to top it up in the afternoon or it's flat by around 8pm - normally I'd still have maybe 15% left at 8pm.

 

 

 

 

