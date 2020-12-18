Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Looking at s20+ is it worth getting the snapdragon variant in nz
#280508 18-Dec-2020 23:42
Hi all looking at upgrading my s8plus with the s20 plus just wondering if it's worth getting an Imported snapdragon variant or just get the exynos one.

Do the imported ones still get 5g here and good reception?

Cheers

  #2624158 19-Dec-2020 00:17
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

  #2624159 19-Dec-2020 00:18
sorry can't help with 5g reception




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

  #2624170 19-Dec-2020 07:07
Yep that video is what has kicked my questions off it's nearly a 20 percent better phone, just been reading mixed reviews online regarding 5g and reception but nothing related to nz



  #2624273 19-Dec-2020 10:55
If you are wanting working and supported 5G, definitely get the NZ version from your current provider.




