duckDecoy:

I currently have an iPhone and have only ever had iPhones as my smartphones.

My current iPhone's battery is packing in and the phone seems to be overheating so replacing the battery might just be money down the drain. Its an old model (iPhone 6) so its probably time to upgrade.

The iPhone SE 2020 would fit my needs I am sure, but its $850 and I am seeing quite a few Andriod phones around that are less money with all the capability I need. I don't really need anything fancy, don't care about fancy camera etc etc.

How easy is it to switch eco systems? Both in terms of

Getting my stuff out of my current iPhone and into a new Android phone (prob Samsung or Oppo)

Operating the phone, I assume its quite different layouts and operating methods etc

If I could get just my contacts out that would be OK, although i'd like to get my photos across as well if possible (but its not a biggie). If it is hard to get my contacts swapped that would be a real deal breaker.

Im not overly tech minded so if its a steep learning curve for operating an Android if you're used to the iPhone system that could be a sticking point also.

Any advice from people who have made the switch?