Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidOppo A73 - OTG USB Endoscope - Not working - Android 7.1.1 ColorOS3.2
Asterus

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


#280654 31-Dec-2020 21:32
Send private message

Oppo A73 - OTG USB Endoscope - Not working - Android 7.1.1 ColorOS3.2

 

Howdy folks,

 

I've discovered a need to use an endoscope on my Oppo A73 mobile. I cannot get it to work. Here are some details:

 

Android Version: 7.1.1
ColorOS Version: 3.2
A73 firmware is up to date
A73 supports OTG (On the Go)
FYI: The endoscopes require an app to be downloaded and installed on the mobile for it to interface with the mobile (but you almost certainly know this already).

 

I've verified that OTG works - the endoscope's light does come on and off when I enable/disable OTG.
I have tried three different endoscopes and none work on my phone
I have tried about 11 or 12 different apps (including the recommended apps by each of the endoscope manufacturers) and same result, does not work
The endoscopes work perfectly on several of my colleagues phones (Samsung mostly, one or two other brands - can't recall them at the moment) and also works perfectly when connected to my PC.

 

Ive tried rebooting my mobile - still no go.

 

My assumption is that USB endoscopes don't work either on my particular phone, or there is an issue with Oppo's ColorOS and the apps I am using. So I am considering buying a new mobile but thought I'd ask here first.

 

So, does anyone who happens to have an Oppo A73 or, for that matter, any Oppo mobile, tried using an endoscope on it and has got it to work successfully? Perhaps you might be able to advise me on how to get mine to work. If you have a different model Oppo and can use an endoscope successfully, what model are you using?

 

I like the Oppo brand and would consider getting an Oppo A91 as a replacement for me if that model can be shown to have an endoscope working from it successfully. Any Oppo A91 owners out there like to comment on my issue?  (if necessary I may consider a similar spec'd Samsung mobile to the A91 model).

 

If any of you folks have some experience on this and would like to offer some advice or perhaps point me in the right direction, or can confirm my assumptions (or not) then this would be very much appreciated.

 

Thank you and regards,

 

Asterus.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic

gzt

gzt
13642 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2628829 1-Jan-2021 09:13
Send private message

Other OTG data devices like USB storage work as expected?

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
Asterus

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2628903 1-Jan-2021 14:11
Send private message

Good question, I hadn't thought of that. I'll try and check that out but may take a while for me to locate a suitable USB device. And then I'll report back here.

Asterus

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2630143 4-Jan-2021 11:33
Send private message

Connected a USB thumb drive to my mobile, enabled OTG, and it worked ok. Observed and could access the extra drive/storage in my mobile's file manager. Disabled OTG and the USB thumb drive disconnected.

 

 

Have also emailed Oppo technical support. No idea when or if I'll get a response from them.



richms
25207 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2630144 4-Jan-2021 11:35
Send private message

It might be a power thing? My old xiaomi phone cant run a hell of a lot on its USB OTG, I have a camera and it would work until I tried to use the light on it and then it would fail.




Richard rich.ms

Asterus

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2630150 4-Jan-2021 11:59
Send private message

richms:

It might be a power thing? My old xiaomi phone cant run a hell of a lot on its USB OTG, I have a camera and it would work until I tried to use the light on it and then it would fail.

 

 

Thanks richms. Tried that a moment ago, but it didn't make any difference. Thank you for the suggestion, however.

Asterus

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2631229 6-Jan-2021 15:13
Send private message

Problem sorted: was very likely a ColorOS issue, but also a small possibility that it may have been the Android version too, or a combo of both.

 

 

I upgraded to the Oppo A91 mobile which has ColorOS version 6.1 and Android version 9. Enabled OTG, started one of the endoscope apps, inserted the endoscope, and it fired up almost immediately. Works perfectly!

 

 

What happened was I called Oppo Helpdesk (hadn't received a reply to my email to them as yet) and when I confirmed that the ColorOS on my Oppo A73 was version 3.2 he immediately said that was a pretty old version and that upgrading to the current version will almost certainly sort the OTG + USB Endoscope issue out. He did say that Oppo doesn't claim to support all non Oppo devices when connected to an Oppo device, and of course that is reasonable and I accepted that.

 

 

Still, its all good now.

 

 

Thanks to all who read this thread and for those who tried to assist - appreciated!

 

 

Best regards to all!

 

 

Asterus.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 