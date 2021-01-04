Bananabob:

I am looking at new phones and currently use Android. I notice that the OPPO phones have ColorOS based on Android.
How close to Android is this? Can I run any Android app on it? Is it any good? Should I stick with Samsung Android phones?
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure | Geekzone Blockchain Project
As far as I’m aware “ColorOS” is Oppo’s skin that runs over top of Android, in the same way that Samsung runs One UI over top of Android.
They run Android apps.
Cant comment how close it is to plain Android now but in the past Oppo skins were quite heavily modified.
“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996
I've got an Oppo Find X2 Lite which runs the latest version of ColourOS... I came from a Nokia with Android One (pure stock android) and I don't find it an issue to use, mostly its a light skin over the top with some Oppo applications already installed... I find it preferable to my partners Samsung Galaxy M31 as the app tray is still annoying compared to stock android!
its just the OEM's skin they put on android. should operate pretty much the same.
Your current may not be as simple 'android' as you think either. Most bigger makers have an overlay or their own mods to make things pretty and have fancy features. Diff camera apps etc to try get a user sales advantage
Samsung - Experience/One
Huawei EMUI / HarmonyOS
Oppo - ColorOS
Motorola - (reasonably pure Android as far as I know)
OnePlus - OxygenOS
Then there is Nokia, who have the oneOS agreement with google
And whoever made Googles flagship at the time was fairly raw OS. So you could get LG/Motorola/HTC/Samsung often similar spec'd
Well thank you all for the quick replies. It makes the decision a little easier.
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
nztim: Not all phones sold through official channels in NZ support VoLTE and on a 4G only tower your stuffed
On that note it might be time to upgrade one of my iPhones which is a 5s
VoLTE? is that 5G?
Bananabob:
VoLTE? is that 5G?
Voice over LTE/4G.
Issue being, if you are on a new 4G data only tower and no fringe 3G cover and it doesn't work. Can't make calls unless you have Skype or Whatsapp etc that use internet
Big ol thread about it around the traps. Not much to be concerned of unless you have a specific reason for requirement. Just a headsup if you were that there's a lot of models may not fit your bill totally (incl the google apps)
Oblivian:
Bananabob:
VoLTE? is that 5G?
Voice over LTE/4G.
Issue being, if you are on a new 4G data only tower and no fringe 3G cover and it doesn't work. Can't make calls unless you have Skype or Whatsapp etc that use internet
Big ol thread about it around the traps. Not much to be concerned of unless you have a specific reason for requirement. Just a headsup if you were that there's a lot of models may not fit your bill totally (incl the google apps)
Doesn't affect me as my personal phone does support it (unless I get a work job in the middle of no-where)
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.